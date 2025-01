Calcutta Men’s Hybrid Fishing Board Shorts， Heathered Blue， Size 32【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

FISHING SHORTS: Calcutta’s Hybrid Board Shorts are built for serious performance. Whether you are spending all day fishing or just relaxing by the water these shorts are designed to keep you comfortable in various colors to match your style.

FABRIC: The quick drying fabric, zippered rear pockets and a quick drain cargo pocket will keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day. The shorts are made with anti-stain finish for the ultimate fishing gear.

FEATURES: Be ready for anything with two front pockets, zipper fly and button top, sunglasses holder loop, quick drain cargo pocket with built in pliers pocket and dual zipper closure on the rear pockets.

COMFORTABLE: These board shorts will allow you to go from the office to the boat. Stay comfy and mobile for a high performance while out catching your next big fish.

CALCUTTA OUTDOORS: A leading manufacturer of consumer products for the outdoor sports and recreation market providing performance-driven products, including fishing rods, tackle, coolers, drinkware, outdoor apparel, paddle sports and marine accessories.