Urtzcoye 伸縮リード ハンズフリー 光る 3m LED呼吸ライト 犬用リード ロック自由調整 張力耐荷重90KG 照明付き 夜散歩【新年の贈り物】

【商品名】
Urtzcoye 伸縮リード ハンズフリー 光る 3m LED呼吸ライト 犬用リード ロック自由調整 張力耐荷重90KG 照明付き 夜散歩
【商品説明】
・【オリジナル・ハンズフリー】UFO leashは、オリジナル円型デザイン、人体工学設計、手持ち・手回り対応で両手解放・ハンズフリーな犬用リード！
・【二重ライトシステム・おしゃれや安全な夜散歩】照明ライト・LED呼吸ライトが配置され、夜散歩に照明・交通安全に確保し、照明距離は3mです。さらに三色呼吸ライト可変換でおしゃれ！
・【注意事項】?「最大荷重張力90KG」は、リード本体に瞬間生成の張力荷重で、ペット本体の体重ではないのでご注意ください。本製品おすすめのペット体重は30KG上下です。?有効にリード噛みを防止するため、付属品の噛み防止リードもご利用ください。
・【自由伸縮・ロック】ロックキーは
【サイズ】
高さ : 4.50 cm
横幅 : 16.00 cm
奥行 : 25.50 cm
重量 : 360.0 g
※梱包時のサイズとなります。商品自体のサイズではございませんのでご注意ください。
