Magnetic Blocks for Toddler Toys Age 2-4 STEM Magnetic Building Blo 並行輸入【2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

・ Large

・・Size:Large

・Endless Creativity Toddler ToysOur magnetic blocks for toddlers age 1-3 included fun booklet easy reference to build various kinds of models.When you shake blocks also rustle like little bells which will attract kids attention and keep them busy.

・Super Permanent Strong MagnetThe magnetic cubes for toddler toys age 2-4 are built with lots of magnet particles which can Easily and firmly click together with a pleasant sound and not easy to fall apart.Great STEM toy f