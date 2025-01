BEIZIYE Carbon Fiber Watch Band Compatible for Samsung Galaxy watch 5 Pro b【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

[Compatibility]: This strap is only suitable for Samsung Galaxy watch 5 Pro 45mm, Galaxy watch 5 40/44mm (2022) and Galaxy watch 4 Classic 46/42mm Galaxy watch 4 40/44mm (2021). Please purchase the corresponding band according to your watch model and size. NOTE: NOT compatible with 2019 Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm(Wristband fits wrists from 5.3 inches to 8.3 inches)

[Business Style Strap]: The black carbon fiber strap makes the smartwatch integrate into the business style. The curved head of the band fits perfectly on your Galaxy Watch 4 band. High-end fashion design, seamless, no matter sports, casual, daily, party or business, it presents a beautiful professional appearance in any occasion.

[Lightweight & Comfortable] : This Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Carbon Fiber band weighs only 35g (1.24oz). The surface has been manually polished and polished many times to make it smooth and flat. It is comfortable to wear on the hand and skin-friendly without any weight.

[Special material] : Each Link is Made From Carbon Fiber & Nylon Fiber and PC, the surface layer is carbon fiber coating, with high strength, scratch resistance, and no color fading. Even accidental collisionin life will not have any effect on our Watch band.

[simple design] : Simple but not ordinary design. The surface of the watch band is designed with stripes, which is very beautiful. The clasp is designed with a stainless steel butterfly clasp, the butterfly clasp offers an extra security catch. Also, it has quick release buttons that allows you to take off the band in seconds