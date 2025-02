LELOUCHY 18K Gold Plated Real Sterling Silver Sparkle Gypsophila Chain Neck【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

【SPARKLING GYPSOPHILA DESIGN】: This sterling silver sparkle Gypsophila chain necklace is made by our excellent craftsmen. The fine cutting and superb polishing technique make this necklace chain more delicate and fashionable.

【COMFORTABLE TO WEAR】: Made of pure sterling silver, and 925 sterling silver has the characteristics of hypoallergenic and nickel-free, this jewelry is a great choice for individuals with very sensitive skin. Plated with 18K yellow gold for added durability.

【CUSTOMIZE YOUR PERSONAL NECKLACE】: Available in 2mm ,16”, 18”, 20”, 22”, 24”, 26”.Lobster-claw clasp with spring mechanism for sturdy security.This 925 sterling silver chain for women is suitable to wear alone or add a pendant, like cross, engagement and wedding ring or couple rings,or layer with other jewelry, personalize your unique varied styles.

【FASHION JEWELRY GIFT FOR WOMEN/GIRLS】: 925 sterling silver chain for women girls packaged with an elegant gift box, great gift idea for Valentines Day, Birthday, Mothers Day, Anniversary, Christmas, Thanksgiving Day, and any other festivals. This slim version of the classic sparkle gypsophila chain is perfect for all ages and for any occasion., very suitable for daily wear, highlight the simple fashion and individuality of this era.

【CUSTOMER SERVICE】: Were committed to providing high quality jewelry and the best customer service. If there are any problems with the purchase, please contact us, we will do our best to help you solve the problems. Looking forward to your feedback and wearing display!