ZOUPPIC 44mm Smart Watch， Fitness Tracker with REM Sleep Track， Heart Rate【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

[24H Accurate Health Monitoring] - The V7 smartwatch features a large 1.7" HD full touch screen for clear data display. It accurately tracks critical health metrics such as sleep quality， heart rate， blood oxygen， and calorie intake. Its professional-level sleep analysis records Deep Sleep， Light Sleep， REM sleep， Awake duration， and even your 20-minute daily nap， helping you understand your sleep patterns and make necessary adjustments for improved health.

[14 Sports Modes & Fitness Tracker] - The fitness watch has over 14 exercise modes for personalized tracking of physical activities. It accurately records step counts， distances covered， calories burned， miles walked， and overall activity duration， providing valuable insights into exercise habits. Users can make informed decisions for workout strategies and daily

[Health Monitoring Features] - The V7 smartwatch features advanced performance tracking for marathon running and gym workouts， including SPO2 measurements， heart rate monitoring， and calorie consumption assessment. It also includes sedentary reminders， stress monitoring， and menstrual cycle tracking， catering to both male and female users with personalized fitness management.

[Long-lasting Battery Life & 5ATM Waterproof] - Thanks to its larger battery and low power consumption design， our smartwatch boasts an impressive 8-day battery life under normal usage in auto-mode. Additionally， it is engineered to offer a water-resistance rating of up to 5 ATM (164ft or 50m underwater)， allowing you to wear it while swimming and record your activities in aquatic environments.

[APP Support for Android and iPhone] - The V7 digital watch connects seamlessly to your mobile phone via Bluetooth and the VeryFit App， which is compatible with iOS 9.0+ or Android 6+ and Bluetooth-enabled smartphones with Bluetooth 5.2 or later. Simply download the VeryFit app for free from the app store or Google Play to enjoy all of the smartwatchs features.