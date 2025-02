Firefly - The Big Damn Cookbook【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Cook your way across the Verse using over 70 recipes inspired by Joss Whedons cult TV show with Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook.Treat your friends, family, and crew with Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook. Featuring 70 recipes inspired by the cult television show and illustrated with gorgeous full-color photography, youll never have to settle for protein blocks again. From Simons protein birthday cake to Rivers problematic ice planet, this collection of recipes will keep you and your fellow Browncoats well fed even on your longest smuggling runs.Also Includes... • Mudders milk • Zoes Wife Soup • Fresh bao • Southdown Abbey couscous • Gunpowder gimlet • Fruity oaty bars • Mama Reynolds shoofly pie<