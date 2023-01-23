54 PCS Magnetic Blocks， Large Magnetic Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3， Mo【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

【54PCS and 9 Colors】 Includes 54PCS Large Magnetic Cubes ， an idea booklet and a storage bag. 9 different color blocks ensure the varieties of the graphics colors， so that kids can create various imaginative masterpieces. The detailed instruction will guide the kids to build up variety of Geometric structures independently.

【Great Stem Learning Toys】The magentic building Blocks Spark the creative genius in your child by building up different kinds of graphics， character and structure. The magnetic cubes are Perfect STEM and toddler toys for preschool kids as the early enlightenment of spatial imagination ability and architectural design. Develop their hands-on skills， enhance creative mind， visual learning and children interaction.

【SAFE and Strong Magnetic】Magnet blocks are made of high quality non-toxic ABS material and super strong neodymium magnets， which have a smooth surface， sealed for better tightness by ultrasonic. No need to worry about cutting hands and being swallowed while our kids are having fun.

【Different Levels of Challenges】Perfect learning game for different age years kids from 3 years to 8 years old boys and girls. Kids can enjoy different levels of happiness by exploring different difficulties of the structures. By building from easy shapes to complicated structures， kids experience more happiness and learning more， Highly recommend for family， kindergarten， day care centers， preschool or Junior Grade schools.

【Nice Gift and Great Value】 These montessori toys for 3 4 5 6 7 8 Year Old Boys and Girls. Perfect gift choice for Christmas|Birthday|Children’s Day|Preschool Activity. providing educational fun for kids and keep them away from electronic product.