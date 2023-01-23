『54 PCS Magnetic Blocks， Large Magnetic Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3， Mo【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから03月23日 01時 17分に出品され03月23日 01時 17分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,686円に設定されています。現在823件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。千葉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|54 PCS Magnetic Blocks， Large Magnetic Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3， Montessori Toys， Magnetic Cubes， Preschool STEM Educational Sensory Magnet Toys for Kids Ages 3-5 Year Old Boys and Girls
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 【54PCS and 9 Colors】 Includes 54PCS Large Magnetic Cubes ， an idea booklet and a storage bag. 9 different color blocks ensure the varieties of the graphics colors， so that kids can create various imaginative masterpieces. The detailed instruction will guide the kids to build up variety of Geometric structures independently.
【Great Stem Learning Toys】The magentic building Blocks Spark the creative genius in your child by building up different kinds of graphics， character and structure. The magnetic cubes are Perfect STEM and toddler toys for preschool kids as the early enlightenment of spatial imagination ability and architectural design. Develop their hands-on skills， enhance creative mind， visual learning and children interaction.
【SAFE and Strong Magnetic】Magnet blocks are made of high quality non-toxic ABS material and super strong neodymium magnets， which have a smooth surface， sealed for better tightness by ultrasonic. No need to worry about cutting hands and being swallowed while our kids are having fun.
【Different Levels of Challenges】Perfect learning game for different age years kids from 3 years to 8 years old boys and girls. Kids can enjoy different levels of happiness by exploring different difficulties of the structures. By building from easy shapes to complicated structures， kids experience more happiness and learning more， Highly recommend for family， kindergarten， day care centers， preschool or Junior Grade schools.
【Nice Gift and Great Value】 These montessori toys for 3 4 5 6 7 8 Year Old Boys and Girls. Perfect gift choice for Christmas|Birthday|Children’s Day|Preschool Activity. providing educational fun for kids and keep them away from electronic product.
こちらの商品は欧米仕様の海外直輸入品です。
ご注文を頂いた後に、弊社アメリカ倉庫より商品を取り寄せ、日本国内倉庫で一旦受領、検品等の後、お届け先へ発送致します。
お届けには通常2-4週間程お時間を頂戴しております。
海外からの流通過程において外箱等に若干のスレ・ヘコミなどが生じる場合がありますので、あらかじめご了承ください。
通関手続きの際に商品の開封確認を行う場合があります。輸入関税の請求はございません。
他店舗でも併売しておりますので、入れ違いで完売の際にはご容赦下さい。
ご注文後は、すぐにアメリカ倉庫にて出荷準備に入りますので、ご注文後のキャンセルはお断りさせて頂いております。
大口注文や掲載していない商品についても海外からお取寄せすることが可能です。「問い合わせ」よりご連絡ください。メールの返信は翌営業日以降となりますのでご了承ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000010436600062
New York Puzzle Company - Gourmet Indian Cuisine - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
¥ 7686
Main Street New Yorker 1000 Pieces
¥ 7686
New York Puzzle Company - New Yorker Leaf Peepers - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzl
¥ 7686
RiZKiZ 回路パズル 実験数188通り 電子回路 イラスト付 日本語ガイド 電子キット 電気 はんだ付け不要 おもちゃ 入門 ブロック
¥ 7686
元素標本 ゲルマニウム Ge (10mmキューブ・刻印C・通常面)
¥ 7686
Pinkfong (ピングフォング) ベイビーシャークと一緒に歌おう サウンドブック
¥ 7686
Edute(エデュテ) ImTOY トレーニングキューブ IM-12064
¥ 7685
ワンワンとうーたん 森のコロコロワンワンカー
¥ 7685
Thyme to turnip the beet素朴な木製壁Sign 9?x 18
¥ 7685
無料ラッピング対応 コクヨ KCT-BA907 アイクリップ 新商品 ケースセットM 112ピース
¥ 7685
Brain Tree - Animals 1000 Piece Puzzle for Adults: With Droplet Tech 並行輸入
¥ 7685
OSOYOO メカナムホイール ロボットカーシャーシ 4WD 80mm DC12Vモーター スマートロボット ミニ四駆 台車ロボットSTEM
¥ 7685
OSOYOO メカナムホイール ロボットカーシャーシ 4WD 80mm DC12Vモーター スマートロボット ミニ四駆 台車ロボットSTEM
¥ 7685
OSOYOO メカナムホイール ロボットカーシャーシ 4WD 80mm DC12Vモーター スマートロボット ミニ四駆 台車ロボットSTEM
¥ 7685
OSOYOO メカナムホイール ロボットカーシャーシ 4WD 80mm DC12Vモーター スマートロボット ミニ四駆 台車ロボットSTEM
¥ 7685
44ピース ソーシャルエモーショナルラーニングトイ 子供用
¥ 7685
OSOYOO メカナムホイール ロボットカーシャーシ 4WD 80mm DC12Vモーター スマートロボット ミニ四駆 台車ロボットSTEM
¥ 7685
Makeblock mTiny (エムタイニー) プログラミングキット/ 幼児 教材付き 知育玩具 算数 論理的思考/ PC スマホ不要日本
¥ 7684
落札価格7686円
823 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！