AynnQueen Baseball Cap with Hair Extensions for Women Adjustable Hat with S【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Specification and Features This wig length is about 20inch, and 6.7oz weight with hat, the wig hat is very convenient to wear and not easy to fall.brQuick hairstyle A quick and easy way to leave your home without the fuss of having to do your hair. Ideal for day to day activities such as shopping and run, or to give your hair a rest in-between hairstyles.brOne size fits most The wig hat has one size with good stretch, adjustable strap back closure for a comfortable fit to your head, protect yourself from the sun, these adjustable caps will keep the glare out of your eyes, and look really cool while doing so.brOccasions Perfect for outdoor leisure activities, You dont have to worry about the sun, then go shopping or other outdoor activities when you wear this wig hat. Also will be nice gifts for your friends and families.brPlease Notice COLORS may vary slightly depending on your personal computer or cellphone monitor settings. If not sure about the wigs color, send us a photo with your hair under natural sunlight and we will give professional advice. If you like our hat with the hair extension, pls share your image or video with us We will do better with your encouragement.