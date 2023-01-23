5.7/4.9/4.1 inch Ceramic Succulent Planters Set of 3 Round Indoor Plant Pot【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

CERAMIC MARBLE PLANT POTS Using water transfer printing technology and firing at high temperature， these small ceramic succulent planter set was printed marble texture on the surface， modern and stylish. As the particularity of the hydrographics technology， the pattern of each plant pot will be unique br HIGH QUALITY These marble succulents pots are made from high quality ceramic， using superb hydrographics technology， it is hard to be out of shape， fade or paint off. Its surface and shape is easy to clean. Each ceramic planters are wraped with thick foam to avoid damage to the flowerpot during transportation br DIMENSION Comes in 3 sets marble ceramic plant pots with different sizes to meet your demand. The size of the small planter is 4.1 x2.2 (D&H)， and the size of the medium one is 4.9 x2.8 (D&H) and the large planter is 5.7 x3.3 (D&H).The sizes of the round bowl planters are perfect to grow most small and medium sized plants， such as succulents， cactus， aloe， mosses and so on br INDOOR & OUTDOOR PLANTERS These succulents planters can match any style home decor， is the ideal planter for any houseplants or flowers， it is suitable for garden， foyer， yard， patio， windowsill， office， hotel， living room， kitchen， bedroom， bathroom， tabletop， shelf，etc. (PLANTS ARE NOT INCLUDED) br PERFECT DECORATION Our marble ceramic planter combines art and minimaism， this stylish white ceramic bowl planter will radiate classic Nordic vibes at any corner. It is suitable for any table decoration， which provides great creative scope in arranging your tabletop