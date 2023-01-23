『Warmplus Plastic Planters for Indoor Plants， 8/7/6.5/6/5.5/5 Inch Plant Pot【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月19日 03時 14分に出品され03月19日 03時 14分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,686円に設定されています。現在587件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮城県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Warmplus Plastic Planters for Indoor Plants， 8/7/6.5/6/5.5/5 Inch Plant Pots with Drainage Holes， Watering Wick， Watering Lip for Most Indoor Outdoor Plants and Flowers， White
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Warmplus Self-Watering Planter - These indoor plastic planters are unlike traditional flower planters， which need you to water the green plants every day. You simply add water into the reservoir tray through a watering lip and your plants will start drinking when they need to so that you can have more time to enjoy your life. br Unique Design - Warmplus self-watering flower pots are in two parts. There are dozens of drainage holes at the bottom of the upper planter， ensuring the roots are breathable and filter out excess water， and the second half is equipped with a reservoir tray and a removable watering lip， the buckle design on the inner wall of the dish allows you to rotate to fix or remove the tray， easy to move， and take off the saucer to clean the plant pot. br Lightweight and Durable - Warmplus self-watering planter is composed of high-quality PVC. Lightweight， no odor and they can endure time and weather even placed outdoor， which will last for years under the sun without getting crispy， and it can be safely placed on the windowsill without worrying about falling or breaking. br Different Sizes - Our indoor plant pots offer 6 different sizes in 8 /7 /6.5 /6 /5.5 /5 ， which are suitable for planting most small and medium-sized home/office plants like orchids， snake plants， mint， cactus， aloe， perfectly match windowsill， patio， porch， desk， office， and indoor-outdoor decorative. br What You Get - Plant pot set includes 6 pieces of planting pots/ watering lip/ wick rope/ matching tray. Notice Plants not included. If you have any questions or questions， please feel free to contact us， our dedicated customer support team is always at your service.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037038087066
