Zakkart Cat Window Perch - 100% Metal Supported from Below - Comes with War【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

【STURDIER DESIGN】Our cat window seat is made of 100% iron and holds up to 40 lbs. Its triangular-shaped arms supporting from below make window cat perch STAY PUT WITHOUT WOBBLING when cats jump on and off from all heights above and below. Our window cat bed allows for 100% UNOBSTRUCTED JUMP ENTRY and takes FULL ADVANTAGE OF THE SPACE in contrast to top mounted cables.

【MACHINE WASHABLE COZY BED INCLUDED】The deluxe bed is designed exclusively for our cat perch window and provides comfort， warmth and security thru stuffed wall and sherpa covered pad. Spacious enough for large cats stretch out comfortably and completely. NO CHEMICAL SMELLS GUARANTEED.

【PERFECT SUNBATHING SPOT】Cats love being up high to get a view of the birds， squirrels， and neighbors. Our cat hammock for window is an exceptional spot for soaking up the sun and napping as the roomy beds are SUPER comfortable. GREAT FOR sunroom， patio， French door， window sill and more.

【TAKE ONLY SECONDS TO ASSEMBLE】No tools are needed. Simply put together and attach to the window. Your cats can chill on their new cat hammock in just seconds! It would be a great gift for a cat person. Every kitty in town deserves to have one.

【CUSTOMER SERVICE STANDBY】We at Zakkart value our customer experience as the highest priority. If you are not happy with your order， please contact us for quick assistance.

【SUCTION CUP REPLACEMENTS for FREE】Please reach us through sellers page if suction cup replacements are needed.