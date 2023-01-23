『The Native Herbalist’s Bible 3-in-1 Companion to Herbal Medicine【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月09日 23時 46分に出品され04月09日 23時 46分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,686円に設定されています。現在430件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。高知県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|The Native American Herbalist’s Bible 3-in-1 Companion to Herbal Medicine: Theory and practice， field book， and herbal remedies. Everything you need to know from the fields to your apothecary table
|Would you like to find a way into the lost world and forgotten art of Native American herbalism without getting caught in misinformation and sensationalistic claims?Are you looking for a modern guide on traditional Native American herbal medicine to stock your medicine cabinet full of all-natural， low-cost herbal preparations?The knowledge of Native American tribes on herbs and herbal remedies is unmatched but not easily accessible since it has been passed on orally from one generation to another. But don’t give up!I am proud to present The Native American Herbalist’s Bible: an in-depth， all-encompassing 3 books in 1 bundle that has recorded our rich heritage of herbal craftmanship and tradition.More exhaustive than any other guide on the market， thoroughly researched， and written with ease of use in mind， this book will accompany you from harvesting to administering low-cost， DIY remedies， from planting tips to the creation of your very own natural medicine cabinet， from traditional methods to modern uses， for beginners and expert herbalists alike.In the first volume you will find:The forgotten history of Native American MedicineHerbalism 101: a handy guide for the budding herbalist to learn every technique you’ll ever needTraditional preparations for the daring herbalistAll about harvesting plants: from planting to wild crafting， from a buying tips to ethical practicesThe best way to store every part of the plants (with secret tips from the best herbalists!)How to administer herbs in different forms， including fresh and dried herbs， capsules， extracts in water， alcohol， glycerin， vinegar and oil， and even preparations like essential oils and flower essencesThe most relevant sacred medicine ceremonies in our culture (including how to build your very own sweat lodge on page 57!)In the second volume you will discover:The complete herb profile of 75+ herbs and wild plantsThe traditional uses of each plantThe ultimate catalogue of Native American plants and their modern uses and dosagesHow modern research confirms what the tribes have known for millenniaInstructions on how to prepare every single herb (you won’t find that easily in other publications!)How to find， identify， harvest， and plant every herb you will ever needAre you in a hurry? For each plant the author has compiled a quick guide to the best solvents， the medicinal parts， and their effect on the body!Finally， learn how to heal with nature in the third volume. Read to discover:How to soothe your body and calm your mind with the amazing powers of wild plants and herbsA step-by-step guide for each tea， decoction， salve， oil， capsule， and extract to cure that next cold， scrape， headache， digestive issue， stressful day， or sleepless night with simple ingredients from your cupboard150+ tried and tested amazing healing recipes carefully selected for you by the best herbalistsHow to detox with dandelion， beat stress with linden， soothe burns with marshmallow， treat a cold with pine， and beat cramps with crampbark， and much， much more…We are more addicted than ever to drugs that numb our body and mind and chemicals that erode our health and weigh heavily on our wallets， but you can now easily access over 2000 years of herbal medicine-making culture.So， are you ready to discover the lost world and forgotten art of Native American herbal medicine?Then click on “Buy now” to start your healing journey today!
