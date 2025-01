Dinosaur Toys Transport Truck Playset for Kids， Tyrannosaurus Vehicle Carri【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Tyrannosaurus Transport Truck This playset includes transport truck, realistic dinosaur figures, fun dinosaur park playmat and more accessories. 4 big smooth wheel, no battery needed, just one push and it will slide fast for a long distance, it is specially designed for toddlers to operate easily. Lets travel back to the Jurassic era with the kidsbrMonster Truck Playset This dinosaur truck includes a giant Tyrannosaurus head monster truck which has 4 big size wheels and a sizeable openable fence, 8 realistic dinosaur figures, 2 trees, 3 dinosaur eggs and a fun dino zoo playing mat with beautiful sightseeing. It’s very convenient to storage all subjects on the fence after playing, it can help your kids to forming a good habit of storage and share.brSafe Dinosaur Toys for Kids Our dinosaur truck toys’ material is child-friendly and has no peculiar smell. Durable and fall resistance, no battery needed. Dino map mat made of soft non-woven fabric, not easily broken and thicker. When your kids push the friction-powered car forward, they can slide a long distance by themselves, do not need to worry about safety.brIdeal Gift for Kids If you are looking for a best gift, this dinosaur toy is the best birthday party, holiday or Christmas gift for 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 years old boys and girls of dinosaur lovers. Our dinosaur toys playset is very delicate and well designed as a gift.brEducational Toys for Kids It’s an excellent educational toy for kids to recognize different kinds of dinosaurs and inspire their curiosity about science and nature. We believe that children will develop their realization and knowing the Jurassic dinosaur world.