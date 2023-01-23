『100 6-Inch (11-Gauge Pins) Garden Landscape Sod Staples - Stakes for Weed B【2024年最新】 』はヤフオクでから03月23日 19時 13分に出品され03月23日 19時 13分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,686円に設定されています。現在585件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。三重県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|100 6-Inch (11-Gauge Pins) Garden Landscape Sod Staples - Stakes for Weed Barrier Fabric， Ground Cover and Landscaping - Premium Durable American Forged Steel
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Premium Durable American Forged Steel - Enduring and heavy-duty landscaping garden sod staples are perfect for a multitude of needs. The right amount of strength to help protect your garden when you need to hold down sod or landscaping fabric， tarp， or wire in any setting. Whether the project is on a hill， mound or curved surface， these staples will perform as needed. br Multi-purpose and Endlessly Handy - Our landscaping garden staples were made to be used for any project youd like to tackle. Theyre even perfect for anchoring wire to the ground for plant and animal cages and even fences， for use with garden ornaments or decorations， for installing and securing landscape edging， water and drip soaker hoses， and much more br A Premium Product with American Values ? All our staples are Made in the USA. We offer a great value product that just happens to be made in the USA ? which means you support local employment， local industry and local manufacturing. But， we don’t expect to win your business just by being USA-Made ? we also know that we need to offer a great quality product at an unbeatable value， and we think we do that very well. br Easy Install - These tough steel u-shaped garden stakes with sharp-tipped pilot ends drive deep enough to stay in the ground so you can utilize them for a multitude of outdoor needs and landscaping projects. They are designed to keep doing the job they were intended to do. You can get them in bulk quantity so you ‘ll have enough garden sod staples to complete your next outdoor landscape projects. br Quality Assured For Your Use ? We make these staples go through a rigorous assurance process to ensure the correct size， every time. Combine that with the fact they’re heavy-duty 6-inch， 11-gauge wire， and you’ve got yourself a top-quality pack of USA-Made landscaping and garden staples.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000040439416348
クライミングスクエアトレリス750（高さ75cm） 6枚セット
¥ 7678
ニチバン 誘引結束機 とめたつTM TMA100
¥ 7675
アニマルフェンス用支柱 11本 AAF-1020STA
¥ 7674
GARDENA(ガルデナ) ClickUp! ファイヤートーチ ランプ ガーデンデコレーションシリーズ ファイヤートーチ 黒 直径10cm×高さ36.3cm 11360-20
¥ 7673
XP-Pen Artist 液タブ スタンド 折りたたみスタンド 角度調整可能 AC18
¥ 7662
daim 組み立てかんたんフラワーアーチ 幅150cm ローズアーチ ガーデンアーチ diy 薔薇 アーチ バラ ばら 菜園 組み立て かん
¥ 7658
ナスニックス トップリング 1，000個入 トマト ミニトマト キュウリ メロン 誘引クリップ 誘引器具 つる下ろし栽培 吊り下げ栽培 ずり
¥ 7658
zmart 手結び ブランディング セット バインディングマシン 園芸 結束 支柱 畑 花 植物園 果樹園 本体 テープ6本 針
¥ 7651
サンエー パイプ立て器 パイプステップ G32
¥ 7650
東京戸張 スカイラッセル(中国製防風網) 4mm目 1.0m×50m 青色 #410 532009
¥ 7648
タカショー(Takasho) 養生ロープ 2mm玉巻(2kg)
¥ 7643
アンベールトレリス（高さ228cm×幅50cm）
¥ 7639
アンベールトレリス・レクタングル（高さ206cm×幅55cm）
¥ 7639
wiha 絶縁 イージートルク アダプター 2.0N ETEA2.0N
¥ 7637
SS イボ竹支柱 10P 16x1800
¥ 7637
KH ジャバラ剣アルミ自在小フック17黒/反射シルバーライン S1J6WS-17
¥ 7636
プラスガーデン 鉢カバーネストロングH400 451-05 ゴールド
¥ 7630
プラスガーデン 植木鉢スクルティ460 265-01 ホワイト
¥ 7630
落札価格7686円
585 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！