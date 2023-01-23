100 6-Inch (11-Gauge Pins) Garden Landscape Sod Staples - Stakes for Weed B【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Premium Durable American Forged Steel - Enduring and heavy-duty landscaping garden sod staples are perfect for a multitude of needs. The right amount of strength to help protect your garden when you need to hold down sod or landscaping fabric， tarp， or wire in any setting. Whether the project is on a hill， mound or curved surface， these staples will perform as needed. br Multi-purpose and Endlessly Handy - Our landscaping garden staples were made to be used for any project youd like to tackle. Theyre even perfect for anchoring wire to the ground for plant and animal cages and even fences， for use with garden ornaments or decorations， for installing and securing landscape edging， water and drip soaker hoses， and much more br A Premium Product with American Values ? All our staples are Made in the USA. We offer a great value product that just happens to be made in the USA ? which means you support local employment， local industry and local manufacturing. But， we don’t expect to win your business just by being USA-Made ? we also know that we need to offer a great quality product at an unbeatable value， and we think we do that very well. br Easy Install - These tough steel u-shaped garden stakes with sharp-tipped pilot ends drive deep enough to stay in the ground so you can utilize them for a multitude of outdoor needs and landscaping projects. They are designed to keep doing the job they were intended to do. You can get them in bulk quantity so you ‘ll have enough garden sod staples to complete your next outdoor landscape projects. br Quality Assured For Your Use ? We make these staples go through a rigorous assurance process to ensure the correct size， every time. Combine that with the fact they’re heavy-duty 6-inch， 11-gauge wire， and you’ve got yourself a top-quality pack of USA-Made landscaping and garden staples.