Outdoor Research Papyrus Brim Sun Hat khaki M並行輸入品【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

This lightweight and breathable straw sun hat features a plastic brim edge binding to ensure a flat and stiffened brim for 360 degrees of protection. The dark fabric under the brim protects eyes from glare on the brightest of days.

100% paper Straw Shell, bluesign approved 60% Recycled Nylon 40% Nylon Under Brim

Breathable Lightweight Quick-Drying TransAction Headband UPF 50+

3.25"? Brim Width Removable Chin Cord Dark Fabric Under Brim 360 Lightweight Plastic Brim Edge Embroidered Logo