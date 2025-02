Vera Bradley Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag， Tartan Plaid-Recycled Co【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

RECYCLED COTTON ? The cotton fabric that you’re familiar with has been reimagined; this sustainable fabric is made from recycled cotton fibers and has all of the comfort, softness, and vibrancy that you know and love.

A TRAVEL MUST HAVE -- Whether its a weekend getaway or a trip to Europe, this case is a necessity for every traveler - stowing away perfectly in checked or carryon baggage

PROTECTION MADE CHIC -- Keep your print bold & bright with a PVC lined interior in the main compartment allowing for easy cleaning

CHIC & SPACIOUS -- Features a spacious main compartment for storing full sized cosmetics & bottles, & an exterior front pocket to keep brushes & small tools separate, clean, & easy to access (bag only - brushes & beauty items not included)

STYLISH & SIZED RIGHT -- The Medium Cosmetic Case measures 6 inches high, 8 inches wide, & 3 inches deep