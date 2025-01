The Art of Zootopia【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Disneys newest animated feature, Zootopia, is a comedy-adventure starring Officer Judy Hopps, a rookie bunny cop who has to team up with fast-talking scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to crack her first case in the all-animal city of Zootopia. This lushly illustrated book offers a behind-the-scenes view of the elaborate artistry involved in creating the film.Copyright ©2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.