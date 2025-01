STICK O Basic 10 Piece Magnetic Building Set， Rainbow Colors， Educational S【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Discover the joy of play time with rainbow colored magnetic shapes including 2 Sticks, 4 Spheres, 2 Curve Sticks, 1 Cone and 1 Disc and combine your Stick-O with open-ended fun.

Stick-O is fun and safe and teach toddlers basic STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles.

The original and authentic Stick-O. From the Makers of Magformers. 10 magnetic building shapes. 2 Sticks, 4 Spheres, 2 Curve Sticks, 1 Cone and 1 Disc.

Perfect for brain development, critical thinking and STEM education. Develop color and shape recognition, fine motor skills and problem-solving ability.

Neodymium rare-earth magnets for connectivity. Compatible with all Stick-O products.