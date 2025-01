NewPath Learning Parts of Speech Bulletin Board Charts， Set/7 - Laminated，【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Perfect for classroom Reference or student activities

Each 17.5” x 12” chart is double-sided and laminated

One side provides an illustrated overview of the topic, while the reverse features “write-on/wipe-off” graphic Organizers, problem-based questions and other review activities

Covers: adjectives; parts of speech; vocabulary ? adjectives & adverbs; types of nouns; types of pronouns; prepositions, conjunctions & interjections; and regular & irregular verbs