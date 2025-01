Barbie Large Doll with Black Hair 28 Inches Tall Rainbow Dress and Styling【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Dazzling in a rainbow dress this large Barbie doll stands over two feet tall! Her colorful look and styling accessories encourage fashion play and storytelling that is larger than life.

Barbie dolls wavy black hair has pink highlights for extra pops of color. She wears high heels and a ruffled offshoulder rainbow dress that is accented with silvery stars.

Kids can play dressup on a bigger scale! She comes with a shimmery headband two bracelets and a shooting star handbag that loops around her wrist and fits the other accessories inside.

With poseability at the neck arms wrists and hips kids can arrange their doll in all sorts of fun poses for more engaging and realistic play.

This extra tall Barbie doll sparks friendship and fashion storytelling making her a perfect gift for kids ages 3 years old and up! Each sold separately subject to availability.