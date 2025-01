Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds - Limited - POW Chill Grey【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life plus Rapid Charge (Rapid Charge: 10 Minutes = 2 Hours)

Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Full Media Controls on Each Bud, Use Either Bud Solo

3 EQ Modes (Music, Movie, Podcast)

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Built-in Tile Technology