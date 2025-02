BASUDAM Mens Cargo Hiking Shorts Stretch Quick Dry Lightweight Work Shorts【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Nylon & Spandex Material: Crafted of lightweight, water resistant, wearーresisting fabric, the mens cargo hiking shorts keep you cool and fresh all day.

4ーWay Stretch Fabric: Enhancing movement and comfort.

Quick Dry & Breathable: Moisture wicking fabric to keep your skin dry.

6 Pockets & UPF 50+: Work pants have 2 slanted pockets, 2 zipーclosure secured pockets and 2 velcro back pockets. UPF 50+ protects you from UV ray.

Occasion: Suitable for outdoor adventure, such as hiking, cycling, traveling, fishing, riding, walking, camping, mountaineering, hunting, climbing, etc.