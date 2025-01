★送料・関税無料★Faux Locs Crochet Hair 24Inch Goddess Locs Crochet Hair， 6Packs So【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Material: Curly faux goddess locs crochet hair with wavy ends, 100% synthetic fiber,locs crochet braids synthetic braiding hair for black women.

Style: Goddess faux locs crochet hair braids.this faux Locs is a thicker texture style with wavy comb-through ends that are silky to touch, and lightweight to wear.

Advantage:1.Hand-crafted for a beautiful look ,2. Pre-Looped crochet hair, Easy to install 3. easy to maintain, lightweight , that is effortlessly graceful, yet stand-out.

Size :24inch,Color: 1B#,T27#,T30#,TBUG#,Grey#,350#,1B/27/613#,1B/30/27#,1B/4/30#,T1B/Gray#,Pink#,weight:95g/pack,12strands/pack ,Package: 6packs/lot,72 locs per pack,Just one pack is enough for a full install

Features:Highly textured roots and loose wavy ends,Hold long time with good care. Perfect For party, gathering, vacation and daily use. Wear it, you will get many compliments.