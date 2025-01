Harciety Artificial Grass Turf Tape Self Adhesive Tape Single-Sided Joint T【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

DURABLE-MATERIAL The artificial grass seam tape is made from strong and durable non-woven fabric, coated with extremely strong butyl adhesive, with superb adhesive power and waterproof. good for all coarse surface types. br LONG-LASTING Our artificial grass seam tape will easily withstand the elements. The grass seaming tape is UV resistant, weatherproof, and waterproof. You can trust that this turf tape will stay in place & keep your synthetic turf looking great br MULTIPURPOSE This heavy-duty artificial turf seam tape is designed to connect different sections of synthetic turf. Ideal for both residential or commercial usage. Excellent addition to yards, terraces, villas, balconies, sporting areas, swimming pool areas, parks, patios, play areas, schools, public spaces, training pets, and outdoor lawns or areas of any type that you want to beautify br PRACTICAL PRESENT Our artificial grass tape is sure to make a thoughtful and practical gift to everyone who wants to fix up their grassy lawn for all festive and non-festive occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, New year s, Thanksgiving, Halloween and more br NOTICE Make sure no dust and no fingerprints on adhesive while applying. No water on the adhesive for the first 8 hours in order to create better curing and bonding. Vacuum regularly and spot clean.