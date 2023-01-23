6.5フィート 手作り人工ローズフラワーガーランド ユーカリグリーンガーランド ウェディングセレモニーガーランド 背景アーチフラワー セレモニー披露宴【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

1.Material Premium artificial eucalyptus and willow vine comes with artificial foam roses， small white floral artificial rose leaves and gold shinny pearls， the realistic and natural flowers perfectly blend with eucalyptus br 2. Package Included 1 x 6 feet by 7.8 inches (when fully stretched)， our eucalyptus vine is made of 6 feet long rattan with 9 bunches of flowers on it. The 9 clusters of flowers include 18 artificial foam roses， 18 rose leaves， 9 small flower buds and 9 strings of golden beads. Each cluster of flowers consists of 2 foam roses of different colors， 2 artificial rose leaves， a small blue and white flower bud and a string of golden beads. br 3. Lifelike Vine Runner high-quality eucalyptus and willow leaves， green silk leaves， shiny golden beads， mainly foam roses， creating a different romantic and warm scene， very suitable for your wedding banquet. br 4. Widely used for Wedding Home Sweet 16， Quincea?era Party Decorcation Our artificial vines are very suitable for wedding table runner decorations， wedding backgrounds， banquet tables， wedding wooden stand decor， vines are ubiquitous decorations. br 5. Flower garland size guide suitable for an 8ft table， a table with 3 people left and right. If your table is more longer ， you can order 2-3 pieces. br 6. Long-term storage The artificial material makes sure it could be kept for a long time， organize in a box after use， it can be reused if there is a wedding or party decoration br 7. Since the products need to be transported to customers through longtime transportation， the foam roses may be squeezed and deformed during transportation， but it does not matter， we sort can expand it ， and they will quickly restore their shape )ey will quickly restore their shape )