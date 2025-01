SPOT Fun Foods Cookies Squeaky Dog Toys Gift Assortment 1 Each Paws Ahoy! F【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Bundle Includes SPOT Fun Foods Cookies Squeaker Toys Gift Assortment 1 Each Paws Ahoy! Chips Ahoy! Fidos Famous Famous Amos DoggieOhs Oreo Fudgy Bites Fudge Stripe 8 Plus Fun Animal Facts Booklet Bundle

A funny play on famous brands; Zero calorie fun for pooches of all sizes and their owners

Sturdy canvas bags filled with crinkly noises and a squeaker to delight your pal for hours

Convenient 4 toy pack makes a great gift

This item is not a manufacturercreated variety pack and will not be sent in the original manufacturer’s packaging