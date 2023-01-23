『BABYLTRL Dog Cone Collar for After Surgery， Inflatable Pet Recovery Collar【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月07日 01時 11分に出品され03月07日 01時 11分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,616円に設定されています。現在313件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮城県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|BABYLTRL Dog Cone Collar for After Surgery， Inflatable Pet Recovery Collar for Dogs and Cats， Soft Protective Recovery Cone to Prevent Pets from Touching Stitches， Wounds and Rashes (L， Pink)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Multi-size for Pets Our dog cones have 4 sizes for M， L， XL and XXL dogs. Please measure the head circumference of your pets before purchasing. If you feel like your pet is in between sizes， choose the bigger one. If you see 2~3 of your pets legs when they are wearing the product， that is the right size for your pet.brAdjustable Three Level Rings The 3-level rings are adjustable. The soft and adjustable drawstring stopper at the center of the collar is designed to fix the collar perfectly to your pets neck-size， and is comfy and soft， yet effectively holds the collar to stay on your pets without falling off.brEasy to Use and Store Recovery Dog Cone：Dog inflatable recovery collar can be inflated with a balloon pump or mouth， inflatable e-collar for dogs is very easy to use. After use， it can be deflated and stored in a cabinet.brScratch and Bite Resistant The soft inflatable collar is designed to protect your pets from injuries， rashes and post surgery wounds， it will prevent pets from biting and licking their injured area or surgical site and promote recovering from surgery or wounds.brWear Comfortable Inflatable PVC inner and soft outside skin-friendly plush material design will let your dog wear it comfortably and does not block your pets vision. Your dog will not feel oppressed or nervous when wearing this dog cone collar， they can eat， drink， sleep and play normally. Warm note Some dogs may feel uncomfortable if its the first time to use the inflatable collar， they may try to kick it off with their hind legs， so we recommend to clipp pets nails or putting on socks.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000021740626448
落札価格7616円
313 入札履歴
終了
