Beirui Cute Girl Dog Collars Harnesses & Leashes Set Adjustable Dog Collar【2024年最新】

商品コメント

?COSTEFFECTIVE DOG HARNESS AND LEASH SET One set include all will meet all your needs! Body harness come with a pet leash and a pet collar. Wearing chic set for both male and female dogs on a WeddingNew YearBirthday & Holiday GiftsParty CostumeChristmasPhoto Shot and Family Picnic will make your dog looks very charming and fashionable.

?BREATHABLE & ADJUSTABLE NO PULL DOG HARNESS Made of ecofriendly cotton fabric + breathable air mesh suitable for all seasons wearing. Smooth surface with sealed edges giving much comfort ultra soft and no irritation for pet’s skin. Chest harness is easy to take on/off with 2 fastrelease buckles and adjust with 2 neck straps + 2 chest straps. Slide dog harnesses buckle it up adjust the straps and just go!

?ADORABLE DOG COLLARS WITH REMOVABLE FLOWER An decorative flower is fastened to the floral dog collar using an elastic strapand can be easily removed and attached to any dog collar girl. For the collar harness with leash hand wash in cold water or wash with detergent then lay flat to dry and this 3 pcs puppy dog harness set will hold its shape all the time.

?CUTE DOG LEASH AND COLLAR SET 5FT leash length is perfect for freedom and convenient for casual walkinghikingtrainingrelaxingsportsrunning and outside activities. Rose gold buckle and 360rotating clasp hook is aesthetic look and catches light golden plated metal Dring is well constructed and handsomelooking.

?ADJUSTABLE MEDIUM DOG HARNESS Size M Collar Neck 13213353cm Harness Chest 17234358cm. Cute Dog harness for medium dogssuch as PoodleStandardCorgiBorder CollieBoston TerrierBichon FriseBoxerBeagleAlaskan MalamuteAmerican Eskimo MiniatureAmerican Indian DogAmerican Pit Bull TerrierAustralian ShepherdBasset HoundLabradoodleLurcheretc.Measure dog’s NECK and CHEST GIRTH leaving two fingers room before order.