Cryptdogle Dog Cone Collar for After Surgery， Soft Pet Recovery Collar for【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Multi-Size optional M Neck girth 12.2”-16.5” Length 9.4” Please carefully check our Size Chart. If you feel like your pet is in between sizes， choose the bigger one. This Dog Cone Collar’s Neck Girth can be adjustable， you can choose the appropriate position for the dogs & cats.brWide range of uses Our dog cone can be used for pet bathing， pet nail trimming， post-operative protection， and recovery， preventing pets from licking injuries， etc. This dog rehabilitation collar’s sufficient depth helps to overcome licking， itching and scratching.brSoft & Waterproof material This Soft dog cone alternative used padded nylon and foam backing to allow your pet to recover in comfort. Not only in terms of wear for your dog， but it is easy to clean for you， it is also water repellent. The soft dog cone is easy to wipe clean with mild soap and water. We recommend hand washing.brNot falling off Is your dog still choking and uncomfortable after putting on a dog cone collar Getting rid of the traditional single design， this dog surgery collar has an adjustable drawstring stopper that can be tightened and loosened to fit the dogs neck better， no need to worry about the pet will choke after putting on this soft cone， and make sure the cone will not slip down or take off even the dog tries to take it off.brNote If your dogs measurements are on the higher end of the listed range， we recommend you choose one size larger for more protected area. Please allow 0.4-0.8 inches， varies by hand measurement.