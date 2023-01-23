『Dead Or Alive Trilogy [Blu-ray] [Import]【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから05月07日 19時 51分に出品され05月07日 19時 51分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,616円に設定されています。現在9件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山梨県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Dead Or Alive Trilogy [Blu-ray] [Import]
|ブランド名
|Arrow Video
|商品コメント
|Beginning with an explosive， six-minute montage of sex， drugs and violence， and ending with a phallus-headed battle robot taking flight， Takashi Miikes unforgettable Dead or Alive Trilogy features many of the directors most outrageous moments set alongside some of his most dramatically moving scenes. Made between 1999 and 2002， the Dead or Alive films cemented Miikes reputation overseas as one of the most provocative enfants terrible of Japanese cinema， yet also one of its most talented and innovative filmmakers. In Dead or Alive， tough gangster Ryuichi (Riki Takeuchi) and his ethnically Chinese gang make a play to take over the drug trade in Tokyos Shinjuku district by massacring the competition. But he meets his match in detective Jojima (Show Aikawa)， who will do everything to stop them. Dead or Alive 2: Birds casts Aikawa and Takeuchi together again， but as new characters， a pair of rival yakuza assassins who turn out to be childhood friends; after a botched hit， they flee together to the island where they grew up， and decide to devote their deadly skills to a more humanitarian cause. And in Dead or Alive: Final， Takeuchi and Aikawa are catapulted into a future Yokohama ruled by multilingual gangs and cyborg soldiers， where they once again butt heads in the action-packed and cyberpunk-tinged finale to the trilogy. Each of them unique in theme and tone， the Dead or Alive films showcase Miike at the peak of his strengths， creating three very distinct movies connected only by their two popular main actors， each film a separate yet superb example of crime drama， character study， and action filmmaking.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
760137975281
商品コード
YS0000028722724008
落札価格7616円
9 入札履歴
終了
