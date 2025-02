Mens Gym Bag， Foldable Travel Duffel Bag With Shoes Compartment，Sport Gym B【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

[Lager Capacity Overnight Bag for Men]- The capacity of the mens duffle bag weekender bag is 65L. Theres plenty of room for your clothes, towels, shoes and toiletries and more. Big gym bag for men holds a lot of stuff so having a light weight durable hard duffel bag matters if you has a long trip. br [Durable & Well Made Travel Bag]- Men gym bag is made of of 900D polyester waterproof material and a reinforced bottom which made it very strong and the straps are very strong for even a heavy load. Outstanding for weekend trips and for carry on. And the mens duffle bags for traveling is suitable for both men and women. br [Gym Bag with Independent Shoe Compartment]- This mens overnight bag has a separate shoe compartment and is completely separate from the main bag so it wont get mixed with other stuff. Weekend bag men is very convenient to use and large enough to hold your shoes. br [Multifunctional Bags ]- Large gym bag is perfect for men women weekender overnight with shoes compartment Multipurpose Duffle Bags. Canvas gym bag is suitable for sports gym bag, carry on duffel bag, travel duffle bags, yoga bag, camping bag, weekender bag, overnight bag, workout bag , hospital bag and more. br [Specification]- Sport duffle bag has a large opening main bag, 1 independent shoe compartment, 1 inner mesh bag, a front zipper bag, a side handle, and 2 hand webbing straps. (Waterproof sport bag Can be placed it on the top of the suitcase.)