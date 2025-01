Kids Waterproof Bed Pad - Washable Underpad with Tuck in Sides - Secure and【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

SOFT & QUILTED - A gentle top fabric blend is specfically designed to be soft on skin, while a 100% waterproof barrier backing is used to protect sheets and bedding. br SECURE PROTECTION - Unique tuck in sides keep the bed wetting underpad in place, while other pads without this feature can slip around during night time movement. br QUICK & EASY - The pad can be added or removed to a bed in seconds, rather than the burdensome task of changing an entire bedding set. Brightcares pee pee pad for kids makes cleaning up after an unexpected accident swift and effortless. br HIGHLY ABSORBENT - Over 10 cups of liquid can be absorbed by our washable bed pad for kids, significantly more than most disposable underpads are able to hold. br KEEPS SKIN SAFE - The highly absorbent core material protects skin from breakdown and irritation that can occur during repeated child bed wetting.