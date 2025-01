Camlinbo 6 Pcs Thanksgiving Turkey Headbands 3 Styles Thanksgiving Costume【2024年最新】

商品コメント

6 Pcs Thanksgiving Turkey Headbands Package includes 6pcs Thanksgiving turkey headbands, which are enough for your Thanksgiving party dress up. Size is between 8-9.8inch.br 3 Different Styles These Thanksgiving turkey headbands come in 3 different styles, 2pcs each style. Designed with Thanksgiving theme design, combined with turkey, turkey tail and leg patterns to make it full of festive atmosphere.br One Size Fits Most Kids and Adults The Thanksgiving headband is elastic and comfortable to fit the head, and it is not easy to fall off when worn. One size fit most people, men and women and any ages.br Durable and Reusable This Thanksgiving headbands are made of felt cloth, lightweight and durable, lifelike and delicate, and can be used repeatedly.br Thanksgiving Party Supplies Suitable for Thanksgiving party, Thanksgiving family gathering, cosplay party, birthday, carnival celebration, and so on.