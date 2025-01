HAOZHIYU Womens Winter Crop Vest Lightweight Sleeveless Warm Outerwear Puf【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Feature: Womens lightweight cropped puffer vest, outerwear puffer vest, stand-up collar, sleeveless, adjustable drawstring hem, full zip, padded vest, half vest for women puffer br Design: The short puffer fish vest is designed with a stand collar to protect your neck from the cold. 2 side deep pockets can hold your phone or keep your hands warm in cold weather. Perfect for autumn, winter and spring. br Occasions :This Womens sleeveless outerwear puffer vest is perfect for many occasions like casual life,school life,office,lounge, hiking, biking, climbing, shopping, enjoy the warm without being bloated br Match:Trendy Padded puffer vest for women can perfect match with anything you like.Match long sleeve shirt/thick sweater/hoodie/dresses/jeans/sweatpants/pants for a fashion look br The fashion padded vest gilet will give you a comfy and trendy fit, perfect for everyday and streetwear nightout wear. If your usual size is between the two available sizes, would recommend the "bigger" of these two sizes, especially if you plan to wear a thick sweater inside br Warm Tips: The womens outerwear puffer vest will be folded and compacted inside of the package when delivered, lightly pat the warm cropped puffer vest with your hands and then have it hang under the shade for some hours, it will become puffer againd br US Size:X-Small=(US 2), Small=(US 4-6), Medium=(US 8-10), Large=(US 12-14), X-Large=(US 16-18), XX-Large=US 20. The fabric of this down vest jacket coat is comfortable, lightweight, warm to wear, skin-friendly and soft to the touch.