アンリ ジロー ダム ジャンヌ ロゼ NV アンリジロー アンリ・ジロー Henri Giraud Dame-Jane Rose フランス シャンパン シャンパーニュ 新入荷【新年の贈り物】

解説

パーカーポイント: 92点

予想される飲み頃:2019 - 2029



The latest release of Girauds NV Brut Rosé Dame-Jane is showing very well, unfurling from the glass with complex aromas of red plums, cinnamon, orange zest, warm bran and smoke. On the palate, its full-bodied, broad and textural, with all the houses signature vinosity, displaying superb depth at the core, ripe but racy acids and beautiful balance despite its muscular, textural style, concluding with a sapid finish. This is another success.

(Issue 244 End of August 2019, The Wine Advocate 31st Aug 2019)