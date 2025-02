インディージョーンズ |leg0 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase 770【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Kids have all they need to relive action from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movie with this leg0 Fighter Plane Chase (77012) playset Indiana Jones plane and car playset ?

The building kit comes with 3 minifigures, including the iconic Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip. The playset also comes with Indys father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. with his diary and a fighter pilot to fly the airplane toy

The fighter jet has a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings; the vintage convertible car includes a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol

Gift idea for 8+ year old kids, boys, and girls who are looking for adventure. This 387-piece action toy can be given as a birthday or holiday gift and lets kids enjoy a build-and-play experience with their parents or friends

This travel size toy set measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates

Part of the leg0 Indiana Jones toys adventures series, look for the other sets included in the collection: Escape from the Lost Tomb (77013) and Temple of the Golden Idol (77015)

leg0 Indiana Jones toys let parents revel in nostalgia and introduce their children to the action-packed stories of the first 3 movies with a range of playsets