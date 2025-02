My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Snow Party Countdown Advent Calendar【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

25 DAYS OF SURPRISES: My Little Pony advent calendar for kids features 25 gem-shaped cardboard doors with a surprise behind each one

16 PONY FIGURES: Features 1.5-inch mini pony figures with molded hair, including Sunny Starscout and the Mane 5

PETS AND STICKERS: Some doors have pets or stickers hidden behind them Includes 9 adorable critters with Unicorn horns and 6 stickers

WINTER THEMED: Includes a snowy background scene for imagining winter stories, plus fresh winter-inspired characters and designs

GIFT FOR KIDS: Adorable present-inspired package makes this My Little Pony: A New Generation toy a great winter holiday gift for girls and boys ages 3 years old and up