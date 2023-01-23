LAERJIN Plant Pots 4.17 & 5.62 & 6.88 Flower Pot with Drainage Holes and【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Different Dimension Large plant pots 6.77 inches D X 5.51 inches H. Medium plant pots 5.51 inches D X 4.33 inches H. Small plant pots 4.05 inches D X 3.34 inches H. The sizes are different which are suitable for different sizes of smaller plants such as spider plan， nerve plant and succulent or artificial plants. br Attached saucer design & Drain-Hole Each pot comes with a non-removable matching saucer and a small drain hole at the bottom helps prevent over watering. The attached saucer helps to minimize water run-off and collect excess water. br Durable Ceramic Material These ceramic plant pots can tolerate extreme temperatures because they are high-temperature fired stoneware. They are nice smooth glaze inside and out without turning yellow even after long term use， easy to clean and not easily broken. br Widely Used Beautiful and stylish of plant pots， minimalist-stylefor beautiful tabletop displays that brighten up your home. Perfect for plant pots， dried flowers， desktop decor or even be a handy storage container. These plant pots are white and have a minimalist profile， they can easily match all kinds of home interior decorating themes. Perfect for display on windowsills， patios， coffee tables etc. br Best After-Sale Service If you have any questions about plant pots， please contact our Laerjin customer service， we will solve your problem within 24 HOURS.