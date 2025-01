バ-ビ- ドリ-ムトピア スパ-クルライト マ-メイド ブルネット【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

商品紹介SummarySparkle Lights Barbie? mermaid doll helps imaginations dive into the magical world of Barbie? Dreamtopia -- she features a mechanical tail that swims with the push of a button and light shows that can be activated when dipped into water (or out of water)!Dip Barbie? dolls tail into water to automatically start one of several light shows and press the sides of her peplum for a wow moment as her tail mimics swimming -- when she stops, repeat, over and over again!Kids will love helping Barbie? mermaid doll swim into all kinds of stories. Shes dressed for fairytale adventure in a fantasy look that features a shimmery pink bodice with a blue peplum for land-locked light activation, a translucent purple tail with mechanical joints and shiny stars that showcases the light show and a holographic fin for extra shine.A blue tiara in her long pink-streaked, brunette hair adds another fantastical touch. Its easy to play out dreams real and imagined with Barbie? Sparkle Lights Mermaid doll because when you enter Dreamtopia with sisters Barbie? and Chelsea?, you wake up to a world where dreams become reality! Collect all the Barbie? Dreamtopia dolls and toys and let your dreams set sail (each sold separately, subject to availability).Includes Barbie? Dreamtopia Sparkle Lights Mermaid doll with light-up and swimming tail, plus tiara. Doll cannot stand or swim alone. Colors and decorations may vary.Subject to availability. Colors, packaging, accessories and decorations may vary.Product DetailsSeries: BarbieAge Group: 3+ yearsDimensions: 2.75 x 9 x 13Country of Origin: China安全警告窒息の危険あり。