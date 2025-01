Cat Craft MultiTexture Carpet & Sisal Dual Cat Scratching Post with Feather【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

SCRATCH SOLUTIONS Features 2 scratch posts with carpet and sisal rope to provide your cat with an outlet for the natural and healthy scratching habits cats have.

INTEGRATED CAT TOYS 2 plush hanging cat toys and feather mobile are the perfect outlets for your cats playful energy!

SAFE DURABLE CONSTRUCTION A sturdy wide base carpet sisal & plush materials ensures the stability of this dual post scratcher.

ASSEMBLED DIMENSIONS L 15.75 x W 15.75 x H 30

EASY TO CLEAN Easy to clean fabric vacuum or wipe down with damp cloth