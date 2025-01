FIFA 22(輸入版:北米)- PS4【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品情報

【商品概要】

Reimagined gameplay creates advances across every mode in FIFA 22

Live out your dreams as you create and manage your custom club in career mode.

Volta Football returns with more flair all over the pitch and new ways to express your style.

Build your dream squad and compete in FIFA Ultimate Team.



【商品説明】

商品の説明



Powered by Football, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode.



【当店からの連絡】