Initio Oud for Happiness EDP/イニシオ ウード フォー ハピネス 90ml【お歳暮】

OUD FOR HAPPINESS

EAU DE PARFUM



Can a scent make you feel happier ?

Oud for Happiness is a portal to modernity. It amplifies the benefits of oud through a puff of freshly-cut narcotic grass, energizing and uninhibited.

The composition provides an addictive means of relaxation that stimulates self-confidence.

Better than an imaginary paradise, enter into a secret dimension where the experience of deep harmony can be lived



Bergamot, Ginger, Licorice, Vanilla, Cedar Wood, Indian Oud, All Naturals, Musk



ALCOHOL DENAT., PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), AQUA (WATER), LIMONENE, LINALOOL, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, CITRAL, GERANIOL, CITRONELLOL



