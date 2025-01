Balanchine [VHS] 平行輸入 平行輸入【2024年最新】

商品情報

Regarded as the father of American ballet George Balanchine?s legacy lives on in his prolific body of choreographic work. Creating over 450 works Balanchine is arguably the foremost contemporary choreographer of the 20th century. Through rare archival audio and video footage interviews film and photographs this program traces Balanchine?s life from his youth at the Maryinsky Theater through his work for Hollywood and Broadway to his ultimate creation of the New York City Ballet. It a