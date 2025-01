Malibu バービー Barbie Extra Doll【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Age Range: 3 Years and Up

When it comes to fashion, バービー Barbie Extra dolls have a ‘more is more’ attitude, featuring 15 pieces that include clothing and fashion accessories, as well as a pet and pet accessories

The 2 white kittens are ohーsoーEXTRA, too, with golden crowns and playful expressions ーー plus, they can also ride the skateboard