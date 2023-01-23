Montessori Toys for Toddlers 2 3 4 Years Old Wooden Reading Blocks Flash Ca【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Wooden Reading Blocks 5 short vowel rotating rods help kids learn some three-letter words by turning the block. Ours is a great game to encourage kids not only to learn the alphabet but also to learn the corresponding appearance of the object.brColorful spelling flash cards The learning card has two sides， one side is a pattern with text， and the other side is only a pattern. The alphabet cards rounded corners and no sharp edges are safe for kids. Montessori toys help kids develop memory skills， spelling， and word recognition， etc.brMultiple Ways to Play Kids can play this reading game by Looking at the word on the card and finding the corresponding letters， or finding cards based on words that filled up on the matching tray. Kids also can spell out the words on the wooden alphabet blocks according to the pattern of the sight words flash card when they master the word.brSafety & High-quality The Wooden words Blocks and tray are made of natural wood which is non-toxic and safe for kids and is no danger of suffocation with the larger-size wooden blocks. Let children learn to clean the table up with a storage bag and long-term use.br100% Satisfaction If you have any questions about the Montessori Toys， please contact us， well always definitely try our best to make things right for you. Add it to the shopping cart and bring your kids a surprise. Suitable for age 2-6 boys girls. Can be used as birthday/ holiday/ Christmas gifts.