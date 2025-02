CoComelon Stacking Train， 40 Piece Large Building Block Set Includes JJ and【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Children can get their numbers, shapes, and colors right on track with the CoComelon Stacking Train.

40ーpiece stacking train includes JJ and TomTom figures and 38 brightly colored blocks. The large blocks are great for helping little hands build dexterity.

Strengthen the parentーchild bond by playing alongside your child to create new experiences which develop fine motor skills and creativity though play. Parents can help teach color and pattern recognition with the colored blocks, and number recognition with numbered blocks.

Bring home the CoComelon Stacking Train as well as the rest of the CoComelon toys and block construction sets to help make your little learner Happy & Smart

Ages 18 months +