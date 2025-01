SmallRig Mini Side Handle for Phone Cage Smartphone Video Rig with 1/4-20【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Universal Side HandleThe Side handle is compatible with multiple SmallRig phone cage, such as SmallRig cage 3561(for iphone 13 Pro Max), 3562(for iphone 13 Pro), 3734(for iphone 13), 3563(for iphone Series), 3176(for iphone 12 Pro Max), 3175(for iphone 12 Pro), and universal cage 3155, CPU2391B, 2791, and CPU2494 for a great handheld shooting experience.

Multiple Mounting OptionsFeatures a cold shoe mount on the top of the handle for attaching microphone or LED light for more professional shooting. And side handle comes with lanyard hole at the bottom for attaching hand strap to prevent accidental falling during shooting.

Up And Down AdjustableThe side handle can be moved up and down according to the center of gravity and position of accessories for a better grip experience.

Quick Switch from Left to Right HandleThe handle supports the quick switch from left-handed to right-handed through the wrench. If you want to use it on the other side of the phone cage, just take off the handle connector and change the direction.

Lightweight and DurableIt weighs only 109g. The surface of the handle is made of aluminum alloy with gradient anodizing, which makes it durable and visually impressive.