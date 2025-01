SVBONY Red Laser Collimator for Newtonian Marca Telescope Alignment 1.25 in【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

SVBONY user adjustable laser collimator;allows anyone easily collimate 1.25 and 2 reflector telescopes;come with removable 2" adapter;built with metal material;make alignment no longer boring and time consuming

Easy to use;accurate collimation in a few minutes provide a more clearer image;no longer have to go back forth;just watch the collimator from the mirror end of the scope and adjust the screws

7 brightness levels red laser beam;adjustable brightness;suit for different light conditions;amazing alignment in dark and day;so can get the better views possible from your reflector telescope

High quality solid metal body;for a long term use;CR2032 battery included and comes with a full set of instructions with a step by step procedure on how to properly align a relfecting telescope

Triple cemented of Lens;Improve the stability of red dot;Red laser with 7 brightness levels;Quick alignment;much faster than a manual collimator ; Its a great Halloween birthday christmas gift