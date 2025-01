CoComelon Puzzle Pack for Kids and Toddlers - Bundle with 5 Wooden CoComelo【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

CoComelon Puzzle Pack for Kids and Toddlers - Bundle with 5 Wooden CoComelon Puzzles Plus Puppy Stickers and More (CoComelon Activity Set).

This CoComelon puzzle set includes 5 wooden puzzles, one measuring 11 in x 8 in when complete with 24 pieces and four measuring 5 in x 4 in when complete with 8 pieces.

Great for toddlers and kids of all ages, these CoComelon puzzles present a fun yet doable challenge that can be completed alone or with the whole family.

Sure to be a hit with CoComelon fans of all ages, these puzzles are great to give as a gift to the little one in your life who loves CoComelon!

Officially licensed CoComelon puzzles for boys and girls alike also come with Crenstone puppies stickers and a castle door hanger.